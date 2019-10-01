Obaseki’s reforms: Benin Enterprise Park Mgt rolls out plan for infrastructure, power, others in park’s first phase  

…calls for expression of interest

The Benin Enterprise Park Limited has rolled out plans to build the needed infrastructure, including roads, industrial plots, gas-fired power plant, water system and modularised accommodation, among others, on 93 out of the 997 hectares of its premises in the first phase development of the park.

The park is among the big-ticket projects of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State and is expected to drive industrialisation in the state.

The company said “it is in the process of developing the 997 hectares Benin Enterprise Park (BEP) which is located in Edo State, Nigeria. The first phase of the BEP occupies a footprint of 93 hectares and is the subject of this request for expression of interest by prospective Engineering, Procurement Construction (EPC) contractors.

“BEPL intends to hire the service of one or more engineering, procurement and construction companies (the “EPC Contractors”) with experience in delivering large scale complex projects.”

The management of the company said the appointed EPC Contractors will be responsible for the primary infrastructure at the park, to include: “Roadworks; storm water drainage; borehole water supply; domestic sewage collection and treatment; power distribution at 11 and 0.4 kV; street lighting; cable conduit system for ELV (Extra Low Voltage); and boundary wall and fences.

It added that the EPC contractors will also carry out works on “power generation to include: 40MW gas-fired open cycle power plant; 6km gas spur line; hot tap into gas trunkline; and PRMS (Pressure Reducing and Metering Station).

There will also be the development of industrial plots to include the construction of industrial buildings with a combined footprint of circa 30 hectares as well as temporary accommodation units, including modularised accommodation units for up to 500 personnel.