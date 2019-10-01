Obaseki parleys professional vulcanisers, to accommodate artisans in state’s Health Insurance Scheme

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration will collaborate with the National Association of Practicing Vulcanisers of Nigeria (NAPVON), Edo State branch, to develop a database that will enable artisans to benefit from the state’s Health Insurance Scheme and also access loan facilities to expand their businesses.

The governor said this during a courtesy visit by executive members of Edo State branch of NAPVON, at Government House, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Obaseki said his administration considers artisans as important as civil servants, doctors, engineers and other citizens of the state, who all work to contribute to the development of the state.

He added, “We must build a state where everyone is important. We have a goal to create the atmosphere and opportunities for all to contribute their quota to the development of society. We will ensure that there are good roads, schools and hospitals, and provide the basic needs to make life better for Edo people.

“We are going to work with your association from the units, wards and local government levels to register all your members and build a comprehensive database as well as connect the group to available loan facilities to boost their businesses in the state.”

The governor noted that the database will help the association control their members and ensure only those who are registered practice in the state, adding that the association will be enrolled into the Edo Health Insurance Scheme, to enable its members to benefit from the scheme.

“There is no reason why we can’t register you as an association to enable you and your family members get treatment in our hospitals when you are sick. We will also connect you with microfinance banks to access loans that will help you buy more equipment, expand your businesses and employ more people,” he said.

The President of Edo State branch of NAPVON, Mr Uyi Guobadia, thanked the governor for identifying with the group and for demonstrating that there is dignity in labour, which has made members of the association proud of their profession as vulcanisers.

Guobadia said, “We have well over 6,000 members in Edo State. We are working on our database to enable us to increase tax payment as it will help and contribute to the development of our dear state.”

The association decorated Governor Obaseki as their life patron.