Firm Unveils Online Mall

Succor, an online shopping mall for products and service delivery has been unveiled.

The co-founder of the Partus Group, Mr Seun Edun, in a statement, said the online platform is a one-stop mobile and web-application solution which makes it possible for consumers to shop directly from all outlets, merchants and service providers on the platform.

He said: “The application is set up such that consumers can shop and pay directly to chosen outlets. This mobile and web application is a cutting-edge technology solution and platform for consumers in the country.

“Succor.ng will house outlets and service providers in wide categories including restaurants, electronics, gadgets, fashion, home appliances, plumbers, carpenters, and electricians. Consumers will also be able to shop fresh foods in open markets and purchased products get delivered to them immediately.”

He added that consumers using the platform will be protected as their transactions will be insured.

“It is essentially Nigeria’s first online shopping mall as the platform provides access to qualified and verified artisans and service providers in closest proximity to requesting customers.

Succor.ng through its dispatch partners provides instant and real-time deliveries to products purchased from Outlets on the platform. Consumers will also see their purchased products transit to them virtually real-time,” Edun said.