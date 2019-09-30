Oshoala Scores as Barcelona Overcome Sevilla

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona comfortably dispatched Sevilla in the Liga Iberdrola on Sunday.

Oshoala netted the second goal of the encounter after she robbed the opposing keeper of the ball and tapped home into an empty net with three minutes left to end the encounter.

Before then, Jennifer Hermoso had given the visitor a perfect start to the game when he smashed home the opener in the 38th minute

Oshola’s goal against Sevilla was the fifth for the three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year in all competitions this season after her stunning pre-season form, netting eight goals in five games.