Nsukka Journalists Hold Annual Convention

All is now set for the 2019 convention of Nsukka Journalists Foundation (NJF) scheduled to hold on Independence Day, October 1, 2019 at Ikenga Hotels & Suites, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Addressing journalists during the pre-conference media chat, the chairman of the foundation, and university don, Professor Nick Idoko, said the conference, which is the second after the 2018 edition, is going to have all journalists of Nsukka extraction worldwide converge on the university town, Nsukka.

He stated that the foundation will, among other things, deliberate on a potpouri of issues focusing on the development index of Nsukka cultural zone, made up of Nsukka, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo-Eze North, Udenu, Igbo-Etiti, Uzo-Uwani and Isi-Uzo Local Government Areas.

Idoko added that also of immediate concern to the group, is how to get governments at different levels to partner stakeholders to ensure equitable distribution of social amenities among the communities, stressing that as a host community of the premier University of Nigeria, the questionw of a special status for Nsukka will feature in the deliberations of the group.

“As journalists, we report events and mould opinions that shape our society. We ask questions about the use of our commonwealth by those in positions of authority. As professionals scattered all over the world, giving voice to the societies where we live and practise, we should also ask ourselves: have we also given voice to our own people?”

“As we do all those in our respective beats and postings, we have the duty to also ask questions about our home, Nsukka Cultural Zone. We owe it a duty to also ask about government activities and how these activities could be applied to promote quality standard of living for our families in our respective communities. Above all, we owe it a duty to come together, to review how we are faring in our different locations. “We have more than 100 registered members. Who says we cannot establish an in-house journal, among others, that could cater to our information needs? We are meeting for the second time and we hope to settle a lot of issues at the end of the convention”.

Also speaking, the convener of the foundation and Publisher of The Starlite newspapers, Mr. Harrison Ogara, said the formation of the foundation was the best thing to happen to the journalists of Nsukka extraction. He stated that membership of the body is made up of veterans, middle class professionals, and the younger ones who have vowed to blend together for the greater good of the people of Nsukka Cultural Zone. He further stressed that only members who are officially registered are allowed to attend the convention, adding that the convention is expected to be formally declared open by the Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council, Hon. Patrick Omeje while the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is expected to be the Special Guest of honour.