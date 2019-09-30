Jomby, Setkic, Garaganga Lead Stars to 2019 Lagos Open  

Tom Jomby of France would be making a return to seek for another glory at the 2019 Lagos Open scheduled to serve off on October 7 – 20. Bosnian Aldin Setkic, Zimbabwean Takanyi Garaganga and Benjamin Lock are also among the regular faces in the ITF World Tour that would keep the hard surface of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club abuzz for two weeks.

The men’s tournament is known as M25+ Lagos while W25+ Lagos is for the women’s version which would be played concurrently.

The 28-year-old Jomby has enjoyed success in Nigeria by clinching the Dayak Open Nigeria F2 Futures last April and will be aiming for a another title in Nigeria.

He is however poised to face stiff competition from the likes of Setkic, who will also be making a return to the double phase $100, 000 + hospitality prize money tournament after his last appearance in 2005. Like Jomby, Setkic has won the tournament in 2015.

With 27 ITF titles under his belt, the 31- year-old Setkic is the most decorated player among the over 60 foreigners that would jostling for vital points at the former Nigerian capital.

A host of Nigerian players will also be contesting for glory with Sylvester Emmanuel, Joseph Imeh, Paul Emmanuel and Mohammed Mohammed all listed for the main draw of the first week, while for the women’s version, Oyinlomo Quadre, who undoubtedly is Nigeria’s hottest talent, will lead the quest for a memorable outing alongside Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Samuel, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Blessing Anuna, Oiza Yakubu among others.