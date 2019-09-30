Detained Nigerian Activist, Chido Onumah, Released

Chiemelie Ezeobi



A Nigerian activist, Chido Onumah who was arrested yesterday, has been released.

Onumah was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Abuja airport around 5 p.m.

He was taken to the DSS office in Abuja and detained for about five hours. He was eventually released a few minutes past 10 p.m.

Onumah, one of the leading advocates for the protection of whistleblowers, also doubles as the executive director, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and the author of We Are All Biafrans.

According to reports, he was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport immediately he returned from Barcelona, Spain, where he had just successfully defended his Ph.D thesis.

Although he was picked up as soon as he got to the immigration desk at the airport, he was able to make one phone call to a friend of his arrest before his number became unreachable.

As at press time, no reason has been given whatsoever for his arrest by the DSS, although a cursory look at his active Twitter page showed that he was quite vocal about the government’s recent arbitrary arrests.

Reacting to the arrest, the National Union of Campus Journalists (NUCJ) on their Twitter handle said: “@nucjnigeria condemns the arbitrary arrest of one of our patron. This act is highly undemocratic and poses threat to good governance in Nigeria. @conumah is a well respected activist and journalist.

“We hereby demand for his immediate and unconditional release. @conumah for some years now has been working tirelessly to contribute to nation building. Free him

now.

“@conumah recently agreed to be the Keynote Speaker at the forthcoming 1st year anniversary of @UCJFUOYE. It is sad to hear of his sudden arrest which is a big slap to Nigeria’s democracy and unacceptable. He should be freed immediately!”