Buhari Laments Loss of Public Funds through Illicit Financial Flows

By James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the continued loss of public funds through illicit financial flows, describing the development as regrettable.

He said the menace constitutes an impediment to development and effort by developing countries to scale up resource mobilisation.

Buhari spoke during a high-level dialogue on financing for development themed: “Putting Resources to Work for More Equal, Sustainable Societies”, including “Combating Illicit Financial Flows” at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He called for a united multilateral approach at resolving the problems of illicit financial flows which should be comprehensive and holistic with the active engagement of the origin and recipient countries.

President Buhari was represented by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, who delivered the president’s speech at the roundtable weekend.

Buhari said: “In this connection, my administration has demonstrated the required political will to ensure the independence of all anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria and reviewed enabling anti-graft laws.”

He said member states should support “our efforts to strengthen the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and support the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiatives of the United Nations and the World Bank.

“Nigeria recognises the importance of Diaspora Remittances, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Official Development Assistance (ODA) in providing further channels to fund development projects.

“As a result, we call on our development partners to live up to their commitment to achieve the target of 0.7 per cent of ODA/Gross National Income (GNI) and 0.15 to 0.20 per cent of ODA/GNI to least developed countries”.

Buhari said the meeting provided for him a veritable platform to highlight some of the policies and achievements of his administration in the last couple of years.

Among other things, he said: “We have mobilised significant domestic resources to finance critical projects aimed at addressing inequality, ensuring social inclusion and sustainable development.”

He declared that four years after member states committed to the adoption of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “the question on how to finance such an ambitious agenda remains”.

The president said: “We believe that achieving the objectives of the 2030 Agenda is a task for all nations; however, it should be recognised that many developing and least developed countries are in dire need of financial assistance far and above what they can mobilise within national boundaries.

“As part of my administration’s effort to implement the SDGs by the year 2030, we have identified and implemented several policies to diversify the revenue base.

“The Single Treasury Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Executive Orders on the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) and Ease of Doing Business have all been introduced. The objective is to ensure efficiency in resource mobilisation and avoid over-reliance on revenue from crude oil.”