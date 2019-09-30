Bandits Kill Policeman, Seven Others in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Suspected bandits at the weekend killed a policeman and seven members of local security operatives in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

A top police source told THISDAY in Minna that the slain policeman was a ‘Constable but did not disclose his name.

The bandits were said to have rustled several cattle from Kusherki village and were escaping with the animals when the incident occurred.

“The policeman and local vigilante raced after the bandits in order to rescue the animals from them,” the source said.

However, according to the information another set of the bandits ambushed both the policeman and the local security men and slain them.

“One or two of the bandits were injured, but some members of the bandits returned later to take the injured into their enclave,” it was learnt, adding: “We traced the blood of the injured bandits to a spot but we had to retreat for fear of another possible ambush.”

Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, when contacted confirmed the incident, saying the remains of the slain policeman and local security men have been deposited at Kagara General Hospital Mortuary.

“We have mobilised more men to the area to secure the lives and property of the people,” Abubakar said.

The recent incident may have signalled the collapse of the peace initiatives between the state government, security operatives on one hand and the bandits on the other.

The government team had negotiated peace with the bandits in the area leading to about 23 of them promising to toe the line of peace by stopping attacks on innocent members of the

public.