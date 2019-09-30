At Last, PDP BoT Submits Report on House Minority Leadership to NWC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



At last, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted its report of investigation over the allegations of disobedience to party directives in the elections of the minority principal officers in the House of Representatives to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The report was last Tuesday submitted at the party’s national secretariat to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in the presence of the National Secretary, Senator Umar Tsuari, and the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Before the submission of the report, there was a minor disagreement between the PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, and the BoT Secretary, Senator Adolphus Wabara. While Wabara claimed that the report had been earlier submitted, Jubrin said the report was yet to be submitted.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday, Jubrin confirmed that the report was actually submitted last week Tuesday to the national chairman in presence of two officials of the party’s NWC.

He said: “We have submitted the report to the National Chairman of our party, Prince Secondus on Tuesday.”

A source in PDP corroborated Jubrin’s position and told THISDAY in confidence that the report is not of a priority to the party at the moment. The source said the party is currently interested in the pursuit of its petition at the Supreme Court where the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Another said PDP is focusing on the two governorship elections coming up on November 16 in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Investigative Committee and former Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, along with a member of the committee and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, submitted the report to the PDP BoT Chairman September 9 at his Legacy Building office in Abuja.

Other members of the committee included; former Senate President, Senator David Mark, a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara.

In the report sighted by THISDAY, the committee unanimously exonerated Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six others of any complicity in the nomination and official announcement of the minority leadership of the House of Representatives.

The six others are: Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid,

The committee in its recommendation, also advised PDP NWC to work with Elumelu and other minority leadership officers of the House, for a united and stronger PDP in the National Assembly, even as it admonished the leadership of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives to, at all times, continue to carry members of the minority caucus and the leadership of the party along, in consonance with the rules and tenets of democratic principles.