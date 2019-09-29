Police Commission Drags IG to Court

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Following the power tussle betwen the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the recruitment of 10,000 constables approved by President Mohammadu Buhari, the commission has dragged the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to court.

The PSC has also suspended all promotion exercises in the Police. The promotion of the Lagos State Commissioner for Police, Mu’azu Zubairu, and others are also caught up in the web.

The commission also withdrew all delegated powers to the police, including discipline and promotion of rank and file up to inspectorate cadre.

A competent source told THISDAY that the commission had filed a law suit seeking a restraining order barring the IG from usurping the powers of the commission.

The suit is also seeking the interpretation of the powers of the commission to handle recruitment, promotion, discipline and other constitutional powers of the commission.

Details later…