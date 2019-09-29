Omoyele Sowore – Hold Him ‘Small’

Loud Whispers

Please, is it the court or na DSS I should be talking to on this matter? Do not release Sowore just yet. Hold him small for at least another one week or more. I do not think he is repentant enough because he will come out again and be shouting aluta continua. I am telling you people; you will not believe me now. When it happens, you will say this yeye Duke said it o. Please do not release Sowore, I am shouting it now. In fact, let him write “I will not insult the president 1,000 times” like they used to make us write in primary school those days. He should be given one pencil with no sharpener and no eraser so that it will take him so long to complete the assignment.

If he misses any spelling, then we have more grounds to hold him down. Insulting the president is not a small thing o and 50 days in the cooler is too small a punishment I tell you. The whole thing is looking like a badly-written comedy skit. Please hold him o, catch him. Let him sign all sorts of undertaking and let us monitor him like they do in the Big Brother house so that he can keep that his big mouth shut once and for all. Shebi he came out for election, how many people voted for him and he will now be insulting people that won more votes than there are Nigerians? For me o, I no pity am, he should be given the maximum punishment and flogged the way Fulani people flog people who want to come and marry one of those their beautiful damsels.

Well I am sure a lot of people will be wondering what is my own on this. Let me confess, I really do not understand Sowore’s politics. The thing no make sense to me and I see it more as rabble-rousing capable of distracting genuine agitation. So I invited him to the Afang summit so that we can hear him well and take him on, logic for logic, fact for fact and issue for issue. No be all this jumping up and down the bridge and shouting ‘I no go gree’. Well, as was the case, people were eager to engage him and we contributed the funds to pay for the Afang and palm wine.

Well it was not to be as he was picked up that morning and everybody scatter. Me, I run reach Uyo to be sure nobody will come for me o. The problem here is that the Afang was paid for and the woman had cooked. When we asked for refund, she say we should go and ask DSS and since me I cannot do that one, I went and sat with my friends and chopped all the Afang and pounded yam. So my fear now is that since the man is about to be released some people can now start asking for that session again and also their afang.

So my people you see why Sowore should not be released just at this point because the Afang has been mismanaged and misappropriated. Now before the authorities will now jump on this matter to start inviting me for discussions on the missing Afang, they should remember that there are more pressing issues like the $9b to be resolved and allow us resolve this matter as a family one. Meanwhile, can we at least look at a January 2020 release date for our mini Mandela?