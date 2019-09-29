Connoisseur of Style: John Obayuwana Celebrates 70th Birthday Soiree in Grand Style

There is no gainsaying that czar of style John Obayuwana has long since attained cult status in the eyes of Lagos high society. Like an obdurate audience nonetheless moved to surrender to the charms of a superb entertainer, they have yielded the Polo Holdings boss his due as the chief flag-bearer of luxurious style. That was no more in evidence than last Sunday as he turned a year older. It was a veritable congregation of high taste tinged with blue blood and deep pockets that converged on the celebration venue to pay homage to the patriarch of the Obayuwana dynasty.

The Skylounge, Eko Hotels and Suites on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, was aglow as the chief connoisseur of style joined the septuagenarian club. A man who has made a virtue of cultivating productive friendships and connections as much as the latest fashion, there was no way he was going to waltz into his 70th year alone. On hand were friends and family who were ecstatic with glee on John’s happy day. Everyone had a good time and the only disappointment was that it ended too early.

Despite his advancing years, Sir John Obayuwana displayed his enduring agility to the delight of the assembled guests. He made his rounds around the place, ensuring everyone was well settled and stuffed with all the treats on offer. Food abounded and the wines made many a tongue drool with delirious delight after a single sip.

Not one to leave anything to chance or do things in half measures, John was dressed to the hilt. His beloved daughter, Jennifer Obayuwana, better known as Underboss, as heir apparent to the Polo Holdings throne, turned heads with her drop-dead gorgeous attire as well. The father and daughter tandem were the toast of everyone as they took to the stage while talented singer Asa serenaded the celebrant.

It was a memorable soiree, helped in no small part by the fact that the celebrant himself is a memorable man. Wherever he goes he leaves an undeniable touch of class that influences scores of aspirants into the comity of sartorial elegance. He is so much in love with luxury and everything around him bears the stamp of opulence and splendour. He, however, makes no common cause with second-rate things. He romances only the very gifted among the designers at home and abroad.