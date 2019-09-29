Citizen of Humanity…Captain Hosa Okunbo Scoops Up Prestigious Lafayette Award

No matter how many motivational books protest to the contrary, champions are made, not born. Some are born to champions and become champions in their own right. Others climb and claw their way from rubble and ruin to riches. But whatever the coat and colour of champions, few excite the applause of the universal like Captain Hosa Okunbor.

Captain Idahosa Okunbo, the billionaire businessman and chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, an offshore asset protection company, OMS, is the cause of universal applause, and perhaps the product as well. Even as the public cheer him on with each hurdle scaled, each terrain discovered, he is emboldened to do much more in honour of the people’s love.

Unlike his peers whose paths to prominence were paved by the sweat of forebears even before their birth, Captain Hosa wears his sweat on his brow, an unremovable badge of the sacrifice he’s made to get this far. Now, he sups on the high table of kings and noblemen and receives the reluctant obeisance from a never-ending stream of grateful souls.

Even honour, that sly mistress, is always at his beck and call, running after him to hang new laurels around his neck in season and out of season. Each new stride for humanity’s sake is followed soon after by deserved news of accolades from home or abroad.

And so it was that the darling of the Niger Delta was honoured with the prestigious Order of Lafayette award at the United Nations Day for Global Peace. The order of Lafayette is a patriotic, hereditary, nonpartisan, and fraternal organization established in New York City in 1958 by Colonel Hamilton Fish III (1888-1991), a former Congressman from New York and decorated veteran of the First World War.

Captain Hosa was especially honoured for his distinguished role in encouraging, engendering and entrenching peace and harmony in Africa and the world at large. He was presented with his award by His Excellency, Robert Blum, chairman of the Order of Lafayette Awards. Present at the auspicious and exclusive awards presentation were diplomats and political and economic leaders from all over the world who had all come to celebrate with one of their own.