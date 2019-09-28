Simba Inaugurates TVS Showroom for Tricycles, Motorbikes

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Simba Group, has opened a state-of-the-art showroom and first of its kind in Nigeria, for their range of TVS motorcycles and tricycles in the Garki area of Abuja.

The Simba TVS Centre is designed to the highest international standards, and offers customers a one-stop-shop solution for vehicles, accessories, spare parts and service.

The showroom was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Simba Group, Chief Vinay Grover said: “Simba has always been committed to social and economic development, adding that its motorcycles and tricycles strike at the heart of the philosophy of driving millions of Nigerians to work, to school, to pray and to get on with their daily lives, and in turn, driving the economy.

He added that apart from those employed directly, the products generate employment for millions of people in the country, right from the drivers of motorcycles and tricycles, to the dealers, microfinance partners and fleet owners that make them available, and finally to the tens of thousands of mechanics who provide after-sales-service for them.

“It’s with this in mind that we are honoured to invite our chief guests today, not only to inaugurate the Simba TVS Center, but also to celebrate the accomplishments of the company in this regard, ” he said.

In the showroom are the latest motorcycles and tricycles from TVS, including the recently launched TVS King Duramax – a tricycle enhanced with a higher power, and more efficient Duralife engine which leads to longer vehicle life and stronger performance. Also on display is the TVS XL 100, dubbed the ‘Oga for Load’ due to its suitability for rural, and in particular, farming applications. Also showcased around the showroom are a range of special edition vehicles which tell the story of Simba’s journey and contributions to empowerment – from the specially branded tricycle that features as part of Simba’s Queen Riders programme for women empowerment, and the specially branded national jersey motorcycle, symbolising TVS’ close association with the National Football Federation.

Grover added: “All automotive customers need the highest standards of buying experience which many passenger car companies have achieved in Nigeria already. But there has been the absence of these experience centers in the Keke and Okada universe, and this showroom strives to close the gap.”

The Simba Group, one of the country’s most respected business groups, has been in Nigeria for over 30 years. The group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates.

Their TVS tricycle is the largest tricycle brand in the country.

Also at the inauguration of the showroom were the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr. Nasir Ladan Mohammed Argungu, and Dr Mohammed Bello Umar Tambuwal, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.