Ogwashi-Uku Stool: Nathan Okonjo Writes Delta Govt, Demands Staff of Office

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Barely two weeks after the installation of Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo as successor to his father, the late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, HRM Benjamin Chukuka Okonjo, controversy over the royal stool of Ogwashi-Uku has taken another turn as the nephew to the late Obi has written to the Delta State Government to recognise him as the monarch by presenting to him his ”Staff of Office” as the new Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

In a formal application under the seal and office of His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Obi Nathan Chukwudebe Obahai II, and addressed to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, through the state Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, and made available to THISDAY in Asaba, the applicant stressed that there were no impediments to prevent the state government from according him due recognition with the official symbol of office.

Specifically, the applicant said that the staff of office from the government would complement and complete the process of his installation as Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, which he noted had been duly concluded with all the relevant traditional rites in accordance conducted by at the appropriate places.

He stressed that the stool of Obi of Ogwashi-Uku was not under contention as he remained the only prince in the land qualified and duly crowned monarch of the community, urging the state government to do the needful by presenting him with his staff of office.

He noted that against the backdrop of different subsisting legal orders of courts of jurisdictional competence vis-a-vis the demise of the kingdom’s immediate past monarch, there appears to be divine intervention in the affairs of Ogwashi-Uku especially concerning the over 127-year old tussle about the royal stool.

Nathan Okonjo said in his prayer, ”I am writing to the State Government that my strenuous and unyielding resolve to have the State Government obey the Enrolment of Order in Suit No. 0/14/2007 (which arose as a result of my dissatisfaction with the interpretation of Suit No. 05/5/85, Annexure I) and indeed My Expected Outcome in that suit has borne fruit as my only opponent in the suit, Professor Benjamin Okonjo is now deceased.

”I have been advised by lawyers, and I have accepted the advice, that his demise opens the way for the State Government to recognise me as the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku since the late Professor Okonjo’s children were not part of the (aforementioned) Suit.

”For clarity sake, the Suit No. 0/14/2007 is Between Nathan Okonjo (Plaintiff/Applicant) and Professor Benjamin Okonjo, Attorney-General of Delta (and) Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Delta (Defendants/Respondents).”

The writer also dismissed the September 13, 2019 installation of ”one of late Professor Benjamin Okonjo’s sons, Prince Ifechukwude Okonjo”, alleging that the ”chalking” was conducted ”by the same House that illegally chalked his father, and which was frowned against in Suit No. 0/33/2008 (Annexure IV).”

Nevertheless, the royal family of Ogwashi-Uku had earlier faulted claims in certain quarters that the newly crowned ruler of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo, was crowned in default.

In a statement jointly signed by the Acting Diokpa of Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family, Prince Emmanuel Nwokolie Ohei, the Ozoma of Ogwashi-Uku, Prince Nkemjika Lawrence Okolobi and Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi (JP), the royal family urged the general public, and the people of Ogwashi-Uku in particular, to disregard any misinformation currently being peddled by those it called ”disgruntled individuals determined to bring the revered community’s royal institution to ridicule”.

The seven-paragraph statement read in part, “It has come to our attention that one Patrick Okonjo, a renegade and serial petition writer has issued a statement in which he claims to be speaking for the Umu Obi Obahai Royal family.

“We urge our people, the public, media and all stakeholders to ignore the reckless comments of Patrick Okonjo. He has been issuing such frivolous statement and filling frivolous court cases in pursuit of his selfish interest for over a decade.

“The Umu Obi Obahai Royal family is united in its decision which produced Obi Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo. And this decision has been endorsed by Agidiehe and Ikelike, the Kingmakers.

”The successful installation, enthronement and the joy of the people last Friday (13th September 2019) go to show that the people of Ogwashi-Uku are happy with this decision.”

THISDAY learnt that about the time Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo was being installed as Obi of Ogwashi-Uku two weeks ago, Prince Nathan Okonjo was being chalked by Chief Patrick Iwedike of Umunenihe Adimoso ruling house in readiness for his (rival) installation as successor to the late Obi (Prof) Benjamin Chukuka Okonjo, who passed away recently.