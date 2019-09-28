Heart of Sapphires Donates Borehole 

Hammed Shittu



Piqued by the water problem facing some communities in Kwara state, a non-governmental organisation, Heart of Sapphires International Foundation has donated four handpump boreholes to the people of Efue, Age and Ogundele communities in Asa Local Government Council Area of the state.

The foundation decided to construct of the boreholes for the affected communities because of the deplorable condition of the people occasioned by non- availability of portable water.

Prior to the donation, some residents of the affected communities were getting their water from swamps around them which led to health related diseases.

Speaking at the commissioning of the boreholes project at Efue village, the founder of the foundation, Mr and Mrs. Adebola Ogunnusi said that, the donation would bring a new lease of life to the people of the communities.

Represented by the Secretary of the foundation, Ms. Tola Adefaye, they said: “The gesture is to spread kindness to the world by assisting the less privilege people in the local communities with various kinds of social amenities like water, health, education among others.”

He said that the choice of Efue, Age and Ogundele communities was based on the field report conducted by a team set up by the foundation.

“The outcome of the report of the foundation is what we are witnessing today with the official commissioning of the borehole project for the people of the affected communities. I belief that, with this giant stride in making water available to the people of the affected communities, their lives would surely change for good and this would boost their socio-economic development in the affected areas.”

Responding, the Alangua of Efue, represented by Mogaji of Efue, Alhaji Saidu.Jimoh lauded the effort of the foundation for making life better for them.