Why Obaseki is focused on human capital devt – Edo HoS, Ehiozuwa

The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has said public service reforms initiated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki led-administration are repositioning the state’s workforce to address contemporary trends in governance.

Ehiozuwa said this in a welcome address at a one-day seminar organised for Permanent Secretaries in Edo State Public Service with the theme: “Building a Virile and Efficient Public Service.”

He noted that the reforms, which include training and re-training of the workforce and improved welfare package for workers, are geared towards ensuring efficient and effective service delivery.

The HoS said Governor Obaseki is providing comfortable workplaces; deploying latest communication technology to speed up processes, training and re-training workers and enhancing welfare packages to drive productivity.

“I wish to remind you that the vision of our Chief Executive, the Governor of Edo State, is to reform the public service where service is delivered efficiently and satisfactorily,” he said.

He explained that the seminar is designed to reawaken the consciousness of the permanent secretaries and equip them with the necessary insight to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

According to him, “We organised a seminar for Executive Council Members recently. The Permanent Secretaries are having theirs today. By next week, it will be the turn of lower cadre workforce in the Civil Service. It is important for all workers in the state to be aware of the rules and regulations applicable in service, which will allow for effective and efficient service delivery.”

“Your duties as permanent secretaries, amongst others, are to support and complement those of the commissioners towards actualising the vision and mission of Edo State Government through your respective Ministries, Departments Agencies. Work closely with the commissioners as their Chief Advisers,” he stressed.

Delivering a lecture entitled “Practical Application of the Civil Service Rules and Procedures for Effective Service Delivery,” a retired Permanent Secretary in Edo State, Steve Omorodion, said the permanent secretaries should get themselves acquainted with the civil service rules to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively and efficiently.

He added, “Every officer should acquaint themselves with the rules of service as it will propel and motivate confidence in the discharge of their duties to enhance service delivery.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Lucky Wasa, said the seminar was timely, noting, “This seminar has helped us in appreciating our roles in ensuring our ministries work together to achieve the vision and mission of the state government.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Special Duties, Itohan Bazuaye, said “The seminar, which focused on civil service matters, financial accountability, procurement process and different styles of leadership, provided insights on how we can support our commissioners to meet set targets.”