When Will the cabal Loosen its Grip on the President?

Canticles……

Eddy Odivwri

Nigerians are worried. Very worried. And I am afraid that the end is not quite in sight.

The end of what is not in sight?

The end of the long night. The forces of darkness are delaying the break of dawn on us all as far as good and responsible governance is concerned.

You are waxing philosophical and superstitious. Are you implying that Nigeria is held down by some kind of political incubus?

Say anything you want. Describe it anyhow you like. What is clear is that some fellows have held this nation down and the rest of us are all struggling to extricate ourselves from the weird web they have woven around us.

God forbid! I am not under any web. I reject it! I am a free citizen, and I am under no mysterious force in operation. I am clear-sighted and clear headed to understand why things are as they are.

You are quite very carnal, and that is why you’d have difficulty in understanding the tissues of the ethereal. But if you are even a little more discerning, do you need a priest or prophet to decode what is happening to us all in this country? Is it not self-evident that we are all being held down by some queer metaphysical powers?

I give you a few examples. How do we explain that the once-feared Gen Buhari has become so pliant, soft and susceptible to massive manipulation that his own government has been wrested from his hands, and he merely nods to what the real men in charge suggest?

I think you are being fetish and mischievous. The country runs on policies and principles of good governance, not on juju-rail.

Are you saying that this country is not being run by President Muhammadu Buhari? Is that what you are implying?

Do even the infants in the kindergarten schools not know this?

Really?

Go and ask Reuben Abati when he did an exposé on the voodoo vibes in the villa.

Many people voted for Buhari in 2015 because they saw in him, the messianic streak; they saw him as one who would wipe away all the forces that have held Nigeria down all these years. That he will clean the Augean stable.

But five years after, the mount of filth on the stable is overwhelming Mr president is not only confused, he has begun to see the filth now as decorations that must be preserved. Were it not so, all the noise and hullabaloo about the evil grip of the cabal should have made him to do something. Rather, he preserves and protects the cabal, just so he is seen that he is not deferring to the hue and cry of the masses. Do you know the cabal organized and sponsored the protest against themselves recently in Abuja and Kaduna, so Mr President will become further determined in retaining them (the cabal)? What kind of leader gets that averse to the clamour of the people he leads?

Have you asked yourself why the so-called trial of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, the famous government grass-cutter, has not gone anywhere? Would anything ever happen in that direction? Is this the General Buhari that waved all the swords against corrupt persons?

Are you saying that the country is being run by a proxy crew even as Mr President is no longer sick and is on ground?

Don’t ask me. Do your research. Ok, let me ask you: are you aware that the First lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has practically relocated out of the country to London, after shouting herself hoax over the grip of the cabal on Mr President? She’s given up!

Go and check your facts. The First Lady had been a high networth businesswoman. You never can tell if her trips to London are business-oriented.

Don’t be deceived. Let me tell you. The cabal members are kitted for a kill. They have tamed and arrested the President’s prowess. Their strategy is to frustrate as many people as possible who could redirect Mr President to the brighter side of governance, so they (cabal members) will operate freely and unchallenged in the business of dwarfing the Nigerian project.

Are you still wondering why they recently came after the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, a man whose name and image ordinarily collocates with integrity and propriety? Can’t you see how the pastor –prof is now struggling to redeem his image, all so he would have no time to redirect Mr president to great ideals?

But the Vice President is pointing at one Timi Frank, a political urchin, as his chief traducer and not the Villa cabal.

You know when trouble comes, it comes like a package. The Timi Frank menace is the one that is easier to deal with, just as the Villa cabal are like angry idols that you need all the tact to approach and appease. I can tell you that the heat on the Vice President is being kindled by the politics of 2023, which the cabal is bent on controlling.

(in a hushed voice) But I also heard the Vice President wants to run as president in 2023 and that he has even hired a campaign office, got some ground staff for preliminary works. I also heard that his godfather, that Bourdillon buddy, is angry that his boy is being over ambitious, and not even clearing with him. So he (BB) too, may have caused the shaking of the table a little.

You know this is age of digital politics. The more you look, the less you see.

One thing sure is that there is intense power play by the silent cabal, led by one old man who works very close to the president.

They are controlling all levers of power in the country. They determine who gets what and when. Do you know they are behind the recent minor cabinet reshuffle that relocated Festus Keyamo from the Ministry of Niger Delta to Ministry of Labour and Productivity?

But Mr President endorses all actions taken in the Villa.

Hmmmm, that’s on the surface. Look, too much water has gone under the bridge. And we notice normalcy only when the mesmerizing tide is low.

Let us invite General Yakubu Gowon to re-start that his prayer group— Nigeria Prays. We need it now, more than ever before.