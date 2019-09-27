On the Controversial Proposed Purchase of Vehicles for the 9th Senate

By Egbo Mon-Charles,

This is certainly not a good time for mindless spending or anything close to extravagance in Nigeria. The ultimate expectation of average citizens from government is a better living standard, no less. Moreover, the cumulative effects of hunger, poverty, diseases, insecurity and infrastructure deficit, which are symptomatic of a weak economy, have apparently modified the psyche of most Nigerians to always react spontaneously any time there is government policy or action that tend to aggravate the situation irrespective of intentions.

This explains the various expressed concerns over the proposed vehicle purchase for the federal lawmakers which eventually have culminated in a litigation.

Based on a report yet to be confirmed by the National Assembly, a sum of N5.5billion will go into the project, exclusively for the Senate. This prompted widespread wrangling across the country. In the end, a cross-section of Nigerians including a coalition of civil society groups spearheaded by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, instituted a legal action. In the suit, they seek orders of the court “compelling the ninth Senate to undertake a downward review of the amount proposed and budgeted for purchase of vehicles.” Also it is their demand that the court should stop both the release and collection of “the sum of N5.550 billion proposed and budgeted for purchase of vehicles for principal members of Senate until the downward review of the amount.”

And elsewhere, others admit that indeed the vehicle purchase is in order but are divided in their reservations. While one part only disagrees with the choice of expensive and non-Nigerian brand, the other faults the move on the ground that “at the end of their four-year term, the SUV cars and other property bought for the use of their offices would be sold at giveaway prices to them by the national assembly management.” These different positions, however, are in favour of an appeal for the National Assembly to reconsider the proposal, at least, in solidarity with the masses over the economic state of the nation.

Also expressing his own views, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), noted that the, “Issue of providing luxury cars for oversight functions has been of concern to many Nigerians because of expenses involved and cost of governance in general.”

Empirically, from these lines of argument, the merits of working vehicles for the legislators are not in question. There is unanimity of opinion that it is legitimate because it is a convention that has even predated this dispensation for top government officials including legislators and judicial officers to get car allowances upon assuming public offices in Nigeria. Such obtains, of course, at the local council administrations. It is meant primarily to ease and enhance their operations towards efficient discharge of their duties. The ministers, governors and certain heads of ministerial departments and agencies including some council chairmen, maintain fleets of cars in their convoys which is indicative of necessity of official cars.

Also in the course of the clamour, there was a concern about the propriety of the senators simultaneously receiving full-package allowances and being provided with vehicles. But this is a wrong representation. It is common knowledge that the purchase amount as a policy, is deducted from their entitlements over time during their four-year term. With this, the possibility of shortchanging the treasury is totally annulled. Succinctly put, the money for the vehicles is already for the lawmakers, having been earmarked as part of their legitimate emoluments as public office holders. And apparently also, this is the rationale for choosing a more durable brand that will not ordinarily lose value within a short period particularly before their tenure is up. Otherwise the beneficiaries could be empowered to challenge subsequent deductions thereby creating opportunities for waste.

In the final analysis, the basis for objections even though justifiable, is the prevailing economic hardship in the country. It has seemingly blurred all other reasons and presented the project as an act of profligacy and insensitivity which incidentally also, is being fueled by the perennial perception as to the humongous pay packages of the federal lawmakers.

Therefore, while identifying with the genuine concerns of public-spirited Nigerians for socioeconomic readjustments, it is instructive that every step aimed at cutting down the cost of governance should be holistically taken if it must be effective and seen to stand the test of morality. The three arms of government should be subjected to the same fiscal assessment and evaluation. The constitution is explicit on what accrues to public officers in the country. As such, it is only ideal that whatever review necessary now in view of the unstable economy should be effected appropriately and across board. Otherwise, the practice of deliberately isolating only the National Assembly for criticism and attack undermines whatever sincerity of purpose relative to this advocacy. There should be a broad-based ethical and value re-orientation programme targeted at the public service. Of course, it has to be devoid of political sentiments in order to eliminate every mutual suspicion tendency as well as catalyze enthronement of culture of transparency and sustainable participatory democracy.

And towards this dimension despite even the mostly-calculated hostilities, the unique feature of the 9th Senate is that it is founded upon and driven by corporate desire to engender true democratic ideals, probity and diligent commitment to responsiveness and public engagement. Senator Ahmad Lawan since assumption of office as the Senate President has been demonstrating uncommon will and zeal to do things differently, particularly with a view to bridging the communication gap existing between the National Assembly generally and the public, in the overall interest of the Nigerian masses. His mentality and mindset to deliver are profound and unwavering.

As a visionary leader, he has developed a blueprint of the character, direction and quality of the 9th senate he aspired to lead. To underscore his sound knowledge of the challenges facing the legislature matched with the requisite capacity to provide specific solutions, his Legislative Agenda seeks among others to, “Reposition the Senate to carry out its constitutional duties of legislation, oversight and representation in an open and transparent manner; strengthen the internal operations and processes of the committees of the Senate towards efficient service delivery; take legislative action to improve national economic conditions including public finance management and national security architecture and to reduce poverty, unemployment and infrastructure deficits.”

And to deepen it with a view to resolving the identified persistent cause of public trust deficit, he emphasized that, “to effectively address the crisis of confidence between the Senate and the general public, the 9th Senate shall adopt a transparent and accountable system that offers full disclosure of its budget in terms of personnel costs, operational expenses and other expenditure.”

Further in his acceptance speech, he stressed that the 9th Senate, “must be operated as an institution that is largely accountable, participatory, collaborative and responsive to the needs, aspirations, rights and liberties of the masses whose mandate we hold in trust.”

But because most people are understandably apathetic sequel to certain actions and inaction of previous assemblies, the viability of this all-encompassing road map for a regenerated, responsive and robust senate, are not being sufficiently acknowledged by the public. Otherwise, close observation shows that all these declarations unarguably define every of his action. Bipartisan and nationalistic dispositions guide his style of leadership.

Hence, Nigerians of goodwill who as a result of previous experiences have lost faith in the National Assembly should kindly reconsider their positions in the overall interest of national rebirth. May they see the fruitful prospects of embracing the hand of fellowship extended by the leadership and then graciously revive their senses of patriotism towards partnering the 9th Senate. Every progressive mind should see reasons beyond the pains and frustrations flowing from the harsh economy and realize that certainly. There is no way an effective legislature imbued with institutional capacity and creative capabilities for efficient performance can exist without provisions for enabling environment and other factors necessary to drive the overall parliamentary processes.

Among those essentials are operational vehicles and public cooperation. The vehicle purchase project is definitely legitimate though the only drift is that justifiably, once again, it seems a reckless spending in view of the present state of the economy. But with what the Senate is already doing by way of its commitment to recreating the institution towards, “a transparent and accountable system that offers full disclosure of its budget in terms of personnel costs, operational expenses and other expenditure,” a prosperous Nigeria is possible.

*Egbo, a public relations practitioner, can be reached at moncharles@yahoo.com