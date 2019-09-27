New Christian Channel Debuts on DStv

SonLife Broadcasting Network (SBN), an extension of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries officially launched on DStv platform on September 11. The new channel which is a television and radio network boasts a slew of international faith programmes from ministries such as ‘The Message of the Cross’, a daily program featuring Swaggart and a panel of his associate pastors; Family Worship Centre which features recordings of the three weekly services with the Swaggart family and their worship singers and choir.

There is also the weekly programme ‘Generation of the Cross’ where Gabriel Swaggart discusses Bible matters relevant to the youth of the world with other pastors in the youth ministry.

For in-depth study of the Bible, the televangelist Jimmy hosts other pastors in his ministry like Jim Woolsey and Loren Larson in the programme, ‘A Study in the World’, while in ‘Story Behind the Song’, Donnie Swaggart shares the testimonies of eight familiar hymns that continue to bless every believer.

Subscribers in the various countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where MultiChoice Africa operates can access the channel on 345 across all packages on the pay-tv platform.