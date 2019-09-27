Jameson Connects Nigeria Again on Independence Day

The much-anticipated Jameson Connects Nigeria is here again, and it promises to be a thrilling experience. This Independence Day party is set to take place at the rustic Warehouse on 3 Acme Road, Ogba on 1st October 2019.

We’ll be celebrating our culture, heritage and true Naija spirit on Independence Day. Get ready for a disruptive venue-hangout, premium gourmet junk food, body painting, interactive board and video games, pop-up barbershop where you can get complimentary trims and cuts whilst enjoying one of our signature cocktails, and many more surprises on the day.