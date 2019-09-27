It’s All About the Silver Lining

Yinka Olatunbosun

Panshak Haggai’s ‘Storm in a Pot’ may have just hit the shelves this season but the story it tells is about every day heroes who consider themselves as victims of an unfortunate life. Told through the female protagonist, Sikimi, the narrative bears a graphic portrayal of a woman who struggles against acute poverty, an alcoholic husband and the burden of raising seven children in a small rural community called Aisika. In a linear plot structure, the author conveyed a domestic fairy tale using all the nuances of the lower-class women to accentuate the themes of survival, resilience, friendship, romance and motherhood.

Perhaps the author may have thought he has a moral obligation to use the fictional work to address some of the social realities in the locale of the book. Edivo, who is rated as the best warrior in the village suffers depression and gives in to excessive drinking. He eventually deserts his family upon learning that his wife is pregnant with the eighth child. Another issue raised through the characterization is sexual harassment. Sikimi, who turns to Dusagu, her husband’s friend, for financial support in the heat of poverty, is sexually harassed. Dusagu tries to take advantage of Sikimi’s helpless situation but she courageously rejects his advances. Sikimi’s delivery puts a spotlight on the poor state of medical care.

Whilst one may be quick to point accusing fingers in the direction of the government, it is also clear that Haggai’s portrayal of the nurse speaks volumes about how individuals make public services in Nigeria a daily nightmare for the citizens.

Sikimi’s eldest child, Nemsi is a young teenager who is hooked on her crush. She keeps this romance far away from her mother’s prying eyes until she stumbles upon one of the love letters from Bonoh, the House Captain who seemed to be genuinely in love with Nemsi. The heartbreak that follows this fresh romance forced Nemsi to transfer aggression to her mother.

A shocking discovery comes in the character of Quana. She brings the resolution to the conflict of plot, making Sikimi an unusual heroine that the reader won’t see until the end of the book. No doubt, ‘A Storm in a Pot’ is an interesting read for a general reading audience.

However, the content is very much empowering for women and girls because of the morals taught through some female characters. In the character of Masha, young men can likewise learn how to treat women. While it is common practice for young men like Bonoh to be serial daters or upcoming philanderers, Masha is a rare breed, cultured and unassuming.

Regardless of age and gender, there is a message of hope for everyone who reads the book which is delivered in very lucid language and expression.