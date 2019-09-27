GreenHubAfrica Partners LASEPA to Tackle Waste Pollution

GreenHubAfrica calls all citizens of Nigeria to join the movement towards an environmental sustainable nation with a cleanup campaign to raise awareness to the depreciating state of the environment.

The cleanup exercise, in honour of the International Coastal Clean-up Day, World Clean-up Day, and Zero Emissions Day, held at two locations, Sura market, on Lagos Island and the Kid’s Beach Garden, Elegushi Beach on September 21, 2019.

Founder of GreenHubAfrica, Mr. Henry Bassey expressed how the media platform’s target audience is made up of 3Ps of People, the Public Sector and the Private Sector. “This forms the basis for GreenHubAfrica’s public sector partnership with Lagos State Government; and its strategic Private Sector partners: Sterling Bank, DuPont, KidsBeachGarden, Let’s Do It Nigeria, Clickatell and FABE International”.

Bassey added that the clean-up campaign was designed to raise awareness on the aftermath of neglecting the environment, and helping communities to live a fulfilling life. He said “As GreenHubAfrica dives deeper into the Nigeria’s need for progression in sustainable development, the media platform has identified Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) as a strategic partner to achieve the state government’s vision of a cleaner and healthier Lagos State.’’

Bassey further noted that with over 1,000 people in attendance at the street and beach cleanup where 15,750kg and 160kg of waste was collected respectively, GreenHubAfrica’s vision for a sustainable nation is becoming a reality as volunteers contributed selflessly to the cleaning up of waste pollution at these locations.

He pledged that GreenHubAfrica will continue to roll out remarkable, global and ground-breaking initiatives to increase awareness on environmental sustainability initiatives in Nigeria across environmental art and design, tree planting, recycling, and Green Energy