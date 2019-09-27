Caverton Boss Donates Medical Laboratory to Lagos College of Medicine

The Lagos State College of Medicine (LASCOM) has commended the Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Remi Makanjuola, for donating a multi-million naira Molecular Biology Laboratory to the medical institute through his Caverton Foundation.

Makanjuola donated the state-of-the-art facility to the institute as part of his commitment to improving the health sector through such facility, which is required for easy and faster diagnosis.

The acting Provost of LASCOM, Prof. Anthonia Ogbera, made the commendation yesterday during the unveiling of the facility at the Ikeja base of the college.

The presence of the equipment in LASCOM has put the institute among the league of medical colleges with diagnosis facilities of global standard.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ogbera said the institute was grateful for the kind gesture shown them by the Makanjuola family, saying his intervention with the medical facility came at the right time.

“And now, we have seen a family who are so magnanimous, selfless. They value education so much and they are willing to donate building, equipment. It is laudable and we are grateful. Coincidentally, this is our 20th anniversary as a college.,” Ogbera said.

In her remarks, the wife of the donor, Mrs Yoyin Makanjuola, expressed her family’s delight for their contribution to the society, saying, “the best gift you can give to a man is good health as the popular saying says: ‘Health is wealth”.

Also commending Makanjuola, the Associate Professor of Hematology, LASCOM, Dr. Akinbami Akinsegun, extolled the virtue of the Makanjuola’s family, saying, through the donation, the family had made the institute to be among the best medical schools with facilities of global class.

“We assure you that we would make good use of the equipment as we believe that it would speed up our health care services. It would also broaden the scope of knowledge of both the doctors and the students. We are grateful for the equipment and the donation behind the equipment,” the don said.

Akinsegun, however, expressed his gratitude to the coordinator of the medical laboratory.

