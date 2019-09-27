Buhari Meets Nigerian Youths in New York, Speaks on Climate Change

“Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert; Lake Chad is shrinking while population is exploding. It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country,” he was quoted as saying.

The statement also said Buhari lauded the youths for representing Nigeria at UNGA as Climate Change Champions, telling them “it is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”

Adesina also quoted Esther Agbarakwe, one of the leaders of the youth group as saying, “This is the first time we are seeing a President sit with us. It gives us hope. We young people understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”

Adesina said Agbarakwe also acknowledged the support the group is receiving from the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed and the Ministry of Environment, saying, “We are in it together.”

He also quoted another leader of the group, Hamzat Lawal, as saying the group’s commitment is solution to problems in Sahel