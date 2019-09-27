ABU Title: Okorodudu Throws His Weight behind Oladosu to Beat Joe Boy

Former national boxing coach, Jerry Okorodudu, has tipped Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu to dethrone Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph as the African Boxing Union lightweight champion.

Real One, who is the West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, is due to fight Joe Boy for the ABU title at GOtv Boxing Night 20 on 12 October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Okorodudu, who represented Nigeria at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and won a bronze medal at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, said he is convinced that Real One will win because he is a better boxer.

“I worked with both of them in the national camp and I know them well. Oladosu, I can tell you, is a fantastic boxer. He is really good and I believe will defeat Joseph,” he said.

He admitted that Joseph is also good, but relies solely on his punching power to overwhelm opponents.

“Joseph is a hard puncher. That is his main weapon. If allowed, he can easily win by a knockout. But if the fight lasts the distance, Oladosu will win. He only needs to avoid being knocked out,” explained the former Olympian.

Despite tipping the WABU champion, said he expects the encounter to be close run because both boxers are familiar with each other.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will feature eight fights with some of the biggest names on the domestic scene set to be in action. Among these are Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, national super featherweight champion; Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, WABU welterweight champion; Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, national light heavyweight champion. Others are Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sadiq Adeleke.