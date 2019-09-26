Winners Emerge in Wellness HMO Initiative

As part of its commitment to provide accessible healthcare to women, leading Nigerian health insurance provider, Wellness HMO, recently adopted three women for its ‘Wellness for Life’ initiative. The women who were selected during the Hadassah Healing Conference 2019 automatically have access to quality health care for the rest of their lives.

The initiative was launched last year where three women also emerged winners of the lifetime health insurance. For this year, the winners were selected through a raffle draw that held in Ikorodu and Yaba areas of Lagos. They are Leji Abosede, Aribabagun Adejoke and Ramota Lawal.

“Women are like the nexus in most homes,” said the Executive Director of the organisation, Adetutu Afolabi.

“They are the caregivers who many times ignore their own health needs. For this reason, we have a role to play in ensuring that women remain a priority where health needs are concerned. That is the reason we are doing this. The Wellness ‘For Life’ initiative is a gift that these women will enjoy for the rest of their lives. Without the worry about health care needs, these women can focus on their families and contribute positively to society.”

She further added that there is an urgent need for better sensitisation on the benefits of health insurance in Nigeria

“The people also need some mind shift on making provision for the future unknown as regards their health, which is the concept of insurance. Health insurance is not a scam, Wellness HMO has tailored their products to meet individual and corporate organisations’ health needs by giving access to quality healthcare at pocket-friendly rates.”

Wellness HMO has been in existence for over 10 years and on a yearly basis, partnered with the Hadassah Healing Foundation to provide free health services and screenings for women and the underprivileged.