Uhunmwode local council gets new vice-chairman   

Following the exit of the council’s former vice chairman, Hon. Edosa Iyayi, an indigene of Egba community, Hon. Lucky Igbinidu, has emerged as the new Vice-Chairman of Uhunwonde Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

Addressing members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other indigenes of the area during the swearing-in of the new vice chairman at the council’s secretariat, in Ehor, Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Napoleon Agbama urged the new vice-chairman to support the council in boosting its revenue base.

Agbama said Hon. Igbinidu will chair the council’s committees on Revenue; Food and Nutrition, and the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), adding, “Hon. Igbinidu is a committed party member and a grassroots mobiliser. He is hardworking, energetic, obedient and I am sure his coming on board will boost our revenue base in the council.”

“As a council, one of our problems is revenue generation because we are in a rural area, where revenue is low. As a grassroots mobiliser, the new vice chairman will use his experience in increasing our revenue base in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s mandate to the councils on revenue generation,” he noted.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Richard Uyi Edebiri commended the choice of Hon Lucky Igbinidu as the new vice-chairman, adding that he is the right choice by the APC for the position in Uhunmwode LGA.

He urged the vice chairman to “work closely with the council chairman, Hon. Napoleon Agbama, to move the council to enviable heights. You were chosen based on competency, dedication, commitment and ability to deliver.”

APC Chairman in Uhunmwode LGA, Engr. Justin Omoruyi, said leaders of the party made the right choice in Hon Igbinidu, who is a dynamic, committed, loyal and obedient party man with a zeal to move the APC in the state to greater heights.

He said, “The crowd here today has shown that your emergence is in line with the party’s arrangement and the people are happy with it.”

In his response, Hon. Igbinidu thanked leaders and members of the APC in Uhunmwode LGA for the confidence reposed in him while pledging his loyalty to the APC.

He assured them of his commitment to the development of the council.