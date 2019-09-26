There is No Crack in Presidency, Say APC Governors

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has insisted that there is no crack in the presidency, saying any claim to the contrary exists only in the realm of gossips and rumours.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to, henceforth, seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision.

Also, the president recently appointed Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and disbanded the Economic Management Team led by Osinbajo.

However, the recent moves by Buhari was perceived as an attempt to whittle down the power of the vice-president.

But the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-olu Thursday insisted that there was no crack in the presidency, adding that both the president and the vice-president are still working together harmoniously.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, stated this during the inauguration of the PGF Media and Communications Programme Steering Committee held at the PGF secretariat in Abuja.

He stated: “I think it exists in the realm of gossips and rumours. So, there is no crack, at the time, the vice-president went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of Mr. President to go but he nominated him.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the vice-president presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which is the highest body that determines what goes on in our country.

“We don’t listen to rumours, will deal with facts. The fact is that they are working together, it is just rumours, don’t take it that serious.”

He explained that the PGF would work with the committee to take closer look at issues of strengthening the capacity of All Progressives Congress (APC) states to implement approved initiatives.

Sanwo-Olu noted that where evaluation of capacity highlight gaps in the ability of APC state officials to facilitate implementation, especially on the issue of media and public engagement, the committee would help develop capacity proposals as integral components of its recommendations.

He said that the committee would also help in sensitising and informing Nigerians about the programme and policies of government.