Gunmen Kidnap Wife of NRC Managing Director

Sunday Okobi in Lagos and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the wife of the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mrs. Francisca Okhiria, on Ulegun road near Benin-city, Edo State capital.Mrs. Okhiria was said to have been trailed from Airport Road in the city by the hoodlums and accosted at the entrance of her house in a “deadly and violent manner.”

The armed men, who the report added were on police uniform, shot in the area before abducting her to unknown destination.

However, when THISDAY contacted the NRC Director of Public Relation, Yakubu Mahmood, he said he wasn’t aware of such occurrence, adding also that he is not in the position to speak on such matter as it was the duty of the police to confirm such incident.

All efforts to speak with the MD of the NRC, Fridet Okiria, proved abortive as his personal assistant refused to discuss the matter.

However, when contacted, the state Police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said an Army Sergeant attached to the woman was also shot and had been taken to the military hospital for medical attention.

Nwabuzor said the woman was kidnapped at Irhirhi along NNPC filling station in Oredo Local Government Area.

According to him, “It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered the vehicle; a Land Cruiser Prado SUV when the incident took place.

“The Army sergeant shot by the hoodlums was with her as security personnel, and was eventually taken to the military hospital by the police. The gunmen came in a Toyota Camry.”

He noted that investigation into the incident has already commenced.