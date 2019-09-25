Projects to Bear Names of Host Communities, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that henceforth projects in Port Harcourt would be identified by the name of the host communities.

Wike made this declaration yesterday when he inaugurated the rebuilt Port Harcourt Fruit Garden Market, now renamed Ogbum-Nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market, which was gutted by fire last year.

The inauguration of the project was part of the activities that marked the first 100 days in his second tenure.

Wike announced that the state government would allocate shops to traders who owned shops in the market before it got burnt.

He said: “Let me assure all of you, that those who are traders here will get back their shops. We already have the names of these traders.

“We shall also allocate shops to the host community of Ogbum-nu-Abali. Thereafter, we shall ballot, if there are shops remaining.

“We must begin to reflect the names of the communities where projects are allocated. This is important,” he said.

The governor warned the traders against selling on the road as there were enough shops and spaces to accommodate all traders within the market.

He urged the traders to always pay their taxes because such taxes would be used to develop more projects for other residents of the state.

He recalled that the market was razed down during the campaign period. According to him, several political groups made promises but only the Rivers State Government was able to redeem its pledge.

Wike stated that firefighting equipment would be installed in the market to forestall future occurrence of fire outbreak.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Mr Sunday Okere, said the new Ogbun-nu-Abali Market has four buildings (one storey each) and eight buildings (bungalow), designed to promote commercial activities. Other facilities in the market include: 232 open stalls, 72 lock up shops, toilet blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

Wike, according to the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, has lived up to his promise to the traders. He said that the market is the best of its kind. “The traders are celebrating the market and Governor Wike who has kept his promise,” he said.

Chairman of the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market Traders Association, Chigozie Nnolim, expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for delivering the market to them.