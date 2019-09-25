Peters Appointed into US Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board

The United States Chamber of Commerce announced that the Chairman and CEO of Aiteo, Mr. Benedict Peters, will serve on the Board of Advisors for the US-Africa Business Center.

This was disclosed in a statement obtained yesterday.

According to the statement, the mission of the US-Africa Business Center was to build lasting prosperity for Africans and Americans through job creation and entrepreneurial spirit, “something that Mr. Peters has been active in on the continent for many years.”

Welcoming Peters to the Board of Advisors, Chairman of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre, Scott Eisner, was quoted to have said: “We value and appreciate the insights from companies such as yours as they not only benefit the Center, but also play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between the United States and countries throughout Africa.”

Peters would join CEO’s from many Fortune 500 companies who have a strong presence in Africa, including Banco Prestigío, BP, Caterpillar, Chevron, IBM, MasterCard, Microsoft, and many others.