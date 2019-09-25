Oganisers Move Opening Match to St. Patrick’s College

ZENITH /DELTA PRINCIPALS’ CUP

The venue of the kick off match of the 4th edition of Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup football competition has been changed.

Zenith Bank in partnership with the Delta State Government revived the competition only three years ago after several years in limbo.

However, the opening match originally slated for the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba is now billed to take place at the St. Patrick’s College also in Asaba on Monday September 30.

Isioma Onyeobi College Asaba is scheduled to clash with Niger Mixed Secondary School also of Asaba in the opening encounter to be witnessed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his executive council.

The organisers of the developmental football tourney, Hideaplus Limited, explained that the change was necessary to enable the schools to have enough time to train on the pitch.

CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, said the issues of having huge fans watch the opening match was also considered.

Pemu Said: “We looked at all areas and wanted the young players enjoy the game. Turn out at the St Patrick is expected to be huge because it is centrally placed and the size will also be an advantage for an opening match.

“The Stephen Keshi Stadium will still host the final match. We are making all the arrangements to ensure we start well.”

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said that all aspects of the competition will be very well organized because the Local Organising Committee was ready for a great tournament.

“The participants will have huge fun because we have the best of everything and the governor is very passionate about this project,” Ukah said.

Meanwhile, in some of the ongoing preliminary games, Ekpan Secondary School defeated Ebrumede Secondary School 3-0 while from Ugheli North, Ekredjebo Secondary School whipped Ofouma Secondary School 4-0 in another one sided encounter.