House Urges INEC to Deregister Parties

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives has asked its Committee on Electoral Matters to investigate the circumstances surrounding the non-implementation of Section 78 (7) (ii) of the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The section of the law empowers the electoral umpire to deregister political parties.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion to call on INEC to Implement Section 78 (7) (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010 moved by Hon. Francis Charles Uduyok.

Uduyok noted that the aforementioned sub-section clearly states that failure of any political party to win at least one seat in the national or state assembly elections will result in de-registration of the said political party.

He expressed concern that since the commencement of the Act, Section 78 (7) (ii) has not been fully implemented given the rising number of political parties in Nigeria with neither a seat in either a state House of Assembly or the National Assembly;

“If Section 78 (7) (ii) of the Electoral Act is fully implemented, it would regulate the numerous political parties, reduce election costs, as well as reduce void votes caused by the inability of citizens to comprehend the long list of political parties on ballot papers,” Uduyok stated.