FG Commends Osun Gov’s Wife for Rescuing Nigerian Stranded in Trinidad and Tobago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has commended the wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, for rescuing a Nigerian man, Benjamin Sesan Ojo, who was stranded in Trinidad and Tobago, describing it as exceptional patriotism.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the commendation in a statement issued yesterday by her Director of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, saying Mrs. Oyetola’s humanitarian gesture was outstanding.

She said: “This is an uncommon kind gesture from you. It is a commendable effort and a wonderful humanitarian gesture which must be emulated by other Nigerians.”

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the patriotism displayed by the wife of the Osun State governor in bringing back the stranded Nigerian and his six-year-old daughter from Trinidad and Tobago, through her foundation, Ileri Oluwa Development Initiative, was commendable.

Ojo, a homeless Nigerian in Trinidad and Tobago, and his daughter, required help to come back home.

The Ilesa, Osun State-born citizens had been living in Trinidad and Tobago for 12 years homeless and had been ill for three years without a job or means of coming back home, having lost contact with his family for long.

The man, who lost his wife a year ago, could not do anything for himself.

In a viral video where he had solicited for help to return to Nigeria, he had said: “I need help to get home; I don’t have work, and I need help to survive till I go back to Nigeria. I am a burden to everybody.”

The Osun State first lady reportedly heard about the man through the video and came to his rescue.