FCTA Seeks UN-HABITAT Partnership on Transportation, Waste Mgt

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello has revealed plans by the FCT Administration to partner with UN-HABITAT (the United

Nations Human Settlement Programme) for the improvement and development of critical infrastructure such as transportation, waste management and mass housing.

Bello, made the call when he received a delegation of officials of UN-HABITAT led by its Director, Regional Office for Africa, Dr. Naison Mutizwa Mangiza, who were on a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

He said the FCT population was growing and facing challenges such as provision of affordable mass housing, mass transportation and waste management.

Relating to the provision of a functional and affordable mass transportation system which would not impact negatively on the environment, the minister called for technical assistance for the use of electric or hybrid mass transportation buses that will release less or none of harmful carbon emissions into the atmosphere that is currently occurring with the use of diesel powered mass transportation buses.

He noted that the use of electric/hybrid buses to create a reliable mass transportation system would reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and ultimately lead to a cleaner and safer environment.

In the same vein, he suggested possible sources of renewable energy such as solar for charging purposes.

On waste management, Bello said the technical support of the UN organisation would help the FCT better manage waste collection and disposal which includes recycling.

This, he said has the potential of providing jobs for many unemployed youths in the society.

The minister also commended UN-HABITAT’s plans to upgrade the Nigeria country office to a Multi-country office.

He stressed the need for FCT to avoid mistakes of many urban cities that tend to grow, develop and eventually decay. He also emphasised on the greening policy of the administration in confronting the challenges that tend to bedevil many urban cities.

Bello, also accepted the invitation of the UN HABITAT to attend the World Urban Forum (WUF 10) scheduled to hold in Abu Dhabi next year.

Earlier, the UN-HABITAT Regional Director had commended Nigeria’s leadership role in the funding of UN-HABITAT programmes and activities, not only in Nigeria, but other African countries.

Mangiza, said they were in the FCTA to see how UN HABITAT could provide support for the administration especially in the areas of proposal conceptualisation to access funds and capacity development.

The meeting was attended by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, The Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa and other senior members of the FCTA.