Buhari Redeploys Keyamo, Alasoadura in Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two ministers of state – Mr Festus Keyamo and Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

The redeployment is coming barely two months after they were appointed into the cabinet by President Buhari.

A statement issued yesterday by Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Wille Bassey, said Keyamo, who is the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State, while Senator Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

The statement said the redeployment takes effect from yesterday, Tuesday, September 24, 2019.