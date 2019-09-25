APC Govs Back Probe of Eighth N’Assembly’s Constituency Projects

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said that the current investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) into alleged abuses in the execution of constituency projects by the Eight National Assembly was in line with the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anti-graft body had recently revealed that it had established cases of abuse and non-execution of contracts, even after money had been paid.

The revelation however is believed to be creating apprehension among lawmakers.

The Senate spokesman and Chairman of its Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, was quoted by a national daily to have said that it was unfortunate that the ICPC went public with the investigation even when it was yet to contact the leadership of the National Assembly or at least the lawmakers involved in the said projects.

But the Edo State Governor and PGF Deputy Chairman, Godwin Obaseki, said the decision of the Buhari-led federal government to probe alleged abuses in the execution of constituency, was in line with the government’s anti-corruption agenda

The governor conveyed the PGF’s position yesterday in Abuja while addressing journalists at the end of the inaugural meeting of the PGF Legislative Programme Steering Committee.

Obaseki who is the chairman of the committee was represented by his deputy, Phillip Shuaib, while the Governor of Kastina State, Aminu Masari, who was absent at the inauguration is the co-chairman.

He said, “when these synergies are there, the issue of constituency projects probing or no probing will not be there. It is in line with the principle of Mr. President’s cleaning the books, but it does not really mean that those constituency projects are not there.”

Obaseki said that in order to ensure the achievement of progressive goal, the PGF has set up programmes steering committees structured and constituted to provide the required technical services to its member-states.

He cited the PGF Legislative Programme Steering Committee that would primarily provide PGF members with clear and concise contextual recommendations in terms of legal framework governing government processes and decisions.

Obaseki explained that the committee monitors ongoing government operations, identifies issues suitable for legislative review, gather and evaluate information and recommend course of action to PGF.

The governor said the party recognises the fact that the legislature is the backbone of any democracy, adding that no democracy can flourish except, and until its legislature is strong and progressively active.

To this end, he stressed that part of the objectives of the PGF Legislative programmes therefore, was to ensure cordial relations between the legislatures and the executive arm.

Obaseki stressed that the goal was to develop a good framework of engagement and to manage and regulate all emerging differences such that conflicts between the executive and the legislature at all levels where APC rules are minimised, adding that these conflicts would only continue to weaken the party’s capacity to meet the expectations of its citizens.

He said it did not mean that there would be no disagreements or conflicts any more in the future, but added that through the regular engagement and interactions between the executive and the legislature, steps would be taken to ensure that all emerging conflicts are resolved.