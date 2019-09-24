Zamfara Gov Accuses Politicians of Recruiting Boko Haram to Attack State

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has raised the alarm that politicians in the state were recruiting Boko Haram fighters in order to destabilise the state.

This is coming as the clampdown on fleeing terrorists in the North-east paid off with the arrest of five fleeing insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

Matawalle said the politicians were planning to destabilise the state by using Boko Haram to launch attacks on seven local governments of the state.

He said intelligence reports indicated that the attacks were targeted at seven local government areas and other strategic places in the state.

A statement signed by the Director of Press, Idris Gusau, said two important personalities were targeted for elimination.

He said the recruited terrorists were to launch attacks between September 23 and 25.

“Zamfara State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed wishes to announce that it is in possession of credible intelligence reports suggesting that some disgruntled politicians of the state origin are making clandestine moves to destabilise the state.

“They are intending for sinister and personal gains, collaborating with dispersed elements of Boko Haram, to launch series of attacks on innocent and peace-loving people of the state in order to scuttle the relative peace being currently enjoyed as a result of the peace and dialogue process initiated by the present administration,” the statement said.

He added that the governor had decried the unpatriotic disposition of some politicians who plot to visit the state with destruction.

“According to the intelligence report, the cruel and mischievious elements have perfected plans to launch the attacks in seven local government areas of the state and in other strategic places within the state capital.

“According to the report two important personalities of the state are also targeted for elimination should this dastardly act succeed”.

It said the targets of attack include Gusau which doubles as the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun.

Other strategic places targeted are Gusau Central Mosque and Gusau Mammy Market where soft targets are known to gather both at day and night.

The governor appealed to the people of state not to panic as security measures were already in place to forstall such eventuality.

He specifically appealed to drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcyclists in the state to be more security conscious and vigilant while carrying out their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movement of persons, groups or goods to the security agencies in the state.

In another development, an update on the war against insurgency released by the Nigerian Army, said five key terrorists and logistics suppliers were apprehended in the course of “Operation Positive Identification,” launched to track down fleeing insurgents from the North-east.

The operation required residents and travellers in the North-east to identify themselves using valid identity cards, international passport, voters’ card and national identity card.

“Following the commencement of Operation Positive Identification” by the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) across the North Eastern part of Nigeria, troops have intensified searching for and arresting all suspected criminal elements that roam parts of the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

“Consequently, five key terrorists logistics suppliers and fighters have so far been apprehended”, a statement by Deputy Director, Army

Public Relations, Col. Ado, explained.