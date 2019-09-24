Rosatom: We’re Committed to Raising Nuclear Experts for Nigeria

Russia’s state-run nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, has said it is committed to raising the next generation of nuclear energy technology experts in Nigeria.

In this regard, it invited students and young professionals in the country to partake in the next edition of its annual online video competition.

Nigeria had signed an agreement with Rosatom for the construction of nuclear power plants and a nuclear research center in the country. The process was however still underway.

Notwithstanding, Rosatom stated in a statement that the competition which is dubbed ‘Atoms for Africa’ would also be facilitated by EnerConnect as well as the African Young Generation in Nuclear and South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society.

It explained that it would run up until September 30, 2019, adding that the edition would be devoted to supporting interests in nuclear research and capabilities among young Nigerian and African scientists at large.

According to the corporation, participants would be required to research how innovative use of nuclear technologies can assist in achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa, adding that potential participants would have to make a short video about their findings on the topic and share on Facebook.

It said a two-stage judging process would be used to select the winning teams, ad that an independent jury made up of nuclear professionals and experts on sustainability topics will select the top 10 videos, with the public invited to vote for the best video on the Rosatom Africa Facebook page.

“The award ceremony will take place within two African Nuclear Youth Summits to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa in early October 2019. Competitors who created the top two videos will win an all-expenses paid trip to Russia in November 2019.

“The trip to Russia for winning teams will include visits to well-known Moscow landmarks, Russia’s state-of-the-art nuclear facilities, top nuclear universities as well as other scientific and technological facilities. The winners will also meet African students currently studying various nuclear disciplines in Russia,” said the statement.

It explained in 2018, a Nigerian, Ugenyi Igbokwe, was among the finalists – beating other participants from across Africa in the competition.

Underscoring Rosatom’s commitment to nurturing young African professionals in nuclear energy and its other adaptations, the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Central and Southern Africa, Dmitry Shornikov, said: “One of our key missions at Rosatom is to assist the brightest young minds from across the globe to work together in solving global challenges that will shape the future of energy and the world as we know it.”

Shornikov explained that: “This is a great opportunity for young people from very different walks of life who share a common passion to build a bright and sustainable future for Africa to discover more about various nuclear applications and their vast benefits for the region.