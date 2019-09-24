NOVA Merchant Bank Partners Ikoyi Club on the 2019 Nigeria Cup

NOVA Merchant Bank has announced that it is proud to partner Ikoyi Club 1938 in hosting the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament.

The Nigeria Cup is an annual event which commemorates the anniversary of Nigeria’s independence and celebrates our national heritage, the game of golf and sporting excellence.

“At NOVA Merchant Bank, we are fervent believers in the spirit of competition and its capacity to drive higher levels of performance which the tournament clearly represents” stated the MD/CEO, Anya Duroha.

According to the Chairman, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, “A round of golf embodies life in so many ways with its mix of obstacles, temporary setbacks and victories. We remain committed to our overarching philosophy of new thinking, new opportunities to help our clients overcome the various financial challenges they face.”

He said that NOVA Merchant Bank offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering wholesale banking, investment banking, asset management, wealth management, trade services, transaction banking, cash management and digital banking.