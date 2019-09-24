FG Unveils Nigeria @59 Programme of Activities

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has unveiled the activities lined up to mark the country’s 59th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said yesterday at a press conference that the events that would signpost the commencement of activities for this year’s celebration were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Political and Economic Affairs Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the struggle for Nigeria’s independence was not an easy one, while efforts have been made to ensure that the country remains united despite diverse challenges.

“Independence Day for us is a joyous occasion, but also a

sobering one because we are beset with a lot of developmental challenges looking at how far we have come. Ideally, we should be far ahead of where we are right now as a people, but nevertheless President Buhari’s administration is not resting on its oars, but working to ensure better livelihoods for the Nigerian people,” he said.

According to him, there would be a Jumaat Prayer and special lecture at the National Mosque on September 27, followed by an Inter-denominational Christian service at the National Ecumenical Centre on September 29. This would be followed by a National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit (NYEES2) Independence Edition and a youth concert on September 30. The two events would hold at the International Conference Centre and Millennium Park in Abuja respectively.

There would also be an Independence Day Broadcast by the President and a Presidential Change of Guards on October 1.

The SGF added that the change of guards, which holds at the State House Forecourt, is by invitation only, noting that the celebration would climax with a gala night at the State House Banquet Hall.