Fire Outbreak at Unity Bank Head Office

Fire incident occurred this morning at the Victoria Island, Lagos head office of Unity Bank Plc.

Although the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained, but men of the fire service had since intervened and brought the situation under control

“While the extent is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident. From the early observations, however, the banking Hall and other strategic business areas were not affected.

“We are grateful to all the agencies and volunteers that supported in bringing the incident under control. Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated as it unfolds,” the bank explained in a statement.