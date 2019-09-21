Indomie Names Judges for Heroes Award

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, has announced members of the panel of judges for the 2019 edition of the Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA).

According to the company, members of the panel included Chairman, UNILAG Radio and Television and a former Head of Department Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Prof Ralph Afolabi Akinfeleye, Managing Director, The Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre), Dr. Modupe Adefeso-Olateju as well as Managing Director of Inside-Out Media Ltd, Ms. Agatha Amata. Others are: Lawyer and social commentator, Mr. Jide Ologun; Lawyer and activist, Mr. Segun Awosanya; TV Host, Mrs. Morayo Afolabi-Brown and Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife TV, MO Abudu.

The IIDA search exercise this year recorded over 500 entries out of which 15 exceptional and inspiring entries were shortlisted across three award categories of physical, social and intellectual bravery.

Out of these 15, a winner will emerge from each of the category which would be decided by the judges after a thorough check process.

Providing more details, Group Public Relations and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, noted that IIDA was a credible initiative, as such required reputable and distinguished men and women from different spheres of life, with a high level integrity, vast experience and credibility in deciding who emerge heroes.

He said: “At the moment, 15 stories have been shortlisted to be deliberated on by the judges, out of the over 500 entries received for the 12th edition of the award. The verification team is already on the field to authenticate, validate and simulate the selected stories, which will be used during the judges sitting for the selection of the winners for each category.”