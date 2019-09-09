Tribunal Sacks Senate Chief Whip, Kalu, Orders Rerun Poll in Abia North

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal (Panel II) sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, Monday nullified the election of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a unanimous judgment read by a member of the panel, Justice P.C. Igwe, the tribunal held that the mandate that Kalu used in getting to the National Assembly was fraudulently obtained.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in eight wards in Arochukwu Local Government and several wards in Ohafia, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Governments where election did not hold or votes were cancelled illegally.

