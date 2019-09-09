Police Kill Three Kidnappers, Arrest 26 Others on Kaduna- Abuja Highway

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 26 suspected kidnappers and killed three others who were terrorising motorists along the Kaduna- Abuja highway and the Kaduna -Zaria road.

Spokesman of the command, Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday in Kaduna that the bandits were arrested last week on Friday and Saturday at various locations by a combined team of police operational units from the command that was led by the Inspector General of Police’s (IG’s) Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder.

According to the statement: “On September 6, 2019, at about 2300hrs, a combined teams of police operational units from the command led by the IG’s Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder acted on intelligence and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and in the process arrested one Buhari Bello, a 34 years old notorious kidnapper and seven others.

“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they belong to the gang of notorious kidnappers /armed robbers that have been terrorising Kaduna -Abuja and Kaduna -Zaria expressways.

“Investigation further revealed that, the suspects are responsible for the kidnap of Hon. Suleiman Dabo a member of the Kaduna state House of Assembly recently and the sum N450,000 has been recovered from one of the suspects which he confessed to be his share of the ransom paid by the victim.

“Efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons…”

Sabo said the police command “has intensified a carefully planned and well-coordinated raiding on all identified bandits camps” in the efforts to find lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the state, especially along the major highways.

According to him, “combined teams of policemen from the command’s operational units, the IGP’S IRT, Special forces and some hunters/vigilantes were mobilised for the operation.”

Sabo said the operation has successfully raided and dislodged bandits from camps located in Maigiginya and Gurguzu in Igabi LGA.

He added that in one of the fierce encounters, security operatives “succeeded in neutralising about three suspected bandits and recovered two AK47 Rifles and three operational motorcycles” from them.

He said efforts were on to dislodge all the bandits from their camps across the state.

He said “on September 7, 2019, the operation also raided Barebri and other bandits’ camps within Buruku axis and arrested 18 kidnap suspects, who on interrogation revealed that, they were responsible for the kidnapping incident of August 26, 2019, along Kaduna-Abuja Road, where six persons were kidnapped including the three ABU students, killing of a police inspector and carting away with his AK47 Rifle.”

Sabo said the suspects were helping police in investigations and would be prosecuted accordingly.

The statement called on the people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command to overcome the security challenges.