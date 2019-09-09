OPC Denies Plans to Transform to Political Party

*Cautions Gani, Adams Police

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Yoruba cultural group, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has denied that it has enacted a process that will transform it to a political party.

Its President, Prince Osibote said in a statement that the OPC remains committed to the original vision of its founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun when he established it in 1994.

“It is not a political organization. It has no intention, plan or agenda to either transform into a political party nor merge or even form an alliance with any political party whatsoever. Its cardinal aim and objectives remain the protection of the interest of the Yoruba nation, promotion of its cultural heritage and enhancing the human capacity of the Yoruba race,” he said.

In an unveiled attack on Chief Gani Adams, who was recently reported in the media that OPC may transform into a political party, Osibote questioned Adams’ relationship with the OPC. He stated why the OPC is worried. “Our main concern in the OPC is the fact that Gani Adams is unrelenting in his false and open declaration that he is representing the OPC founded, funded and sustained by Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, the iconic, enigmatic and visionary son of the Yoruba nation and true descendant of Oduduwa.”

Osibote equally took the Nigeria Police to task on its recent statement that it is partnering with the OPC. He pointedly told the Inspector General of Police to name his partners in the OPC. “The OPC is one and I remain the President. The police authorities must publicly declare the OPC they are partnering with on the security package for Yoruba land. The OPC has no duplicate,” he said.

Taking umbrage at the remarks of the police boss, Osibote said, “It is quite clear and obvious that the Police top hierarchy have not conducted due diligence on the authenticity of the claim by Gani Adams that he belongs to the OPC, which maintains a deep and firm root at the base of its founder and the family. While no one is infallible, a critical institution and establishment like the Police must know that the margin of error after fact-checking on the OPC, Gani Adams and his fallacious claims would have paled into insignificance with due diligence. No establishment or institution can duplicate the OPC founded by Dr. Fasehun and currently under my leadership