OPC Denies Plans to Transform to Political Party

*Cautions Gani, Adams Police
By Nseobong Okon-Ekong
The Yoruba cultural group, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has denied that it has enacted a process that will transform it to a political party.
Its President, Prince Osibote said in a statement that the OPC remains committed to the original vision of its founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun when he established it in 1994.
“It is not a political organization. It has no intention, plan or agenda to either transform into a political party nor merge or even form an alliance with any political party whatsoever. Its cardinal aim and objectives remain the protection of the interest of the Yoruba nation, promotion of its cultural heritage and enhancing the human capacity of the Yoruba race,” he said.
In an unveiled attack on Chief Gani Adams, who was recently reported in the media that OPC may transform into a political party, Osibote questioned Adams’ relationship with the OPC. He stated why the OPC is worried. “Our main concern in the OPC is the fact that Gani Adams is unrelenting in his false and open declaration that he is representing the OPC founded, funded and sustained by Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, the iconic, enigmatic and visionary son of the Yoruba nation and true descendant of Oduduwa.”
Osibote equally took the Nigeria Police to task on its recent statement that it is partnering with the OPC. He pointedly told the Inspector General of Police to name his partners in the OPC. “The OPC is one and I remain the President. The police authorities must publicly declare the OPC they are partnering with on the security package for Yoruba land. The OPC has no duplicate,” he said.
Taking umbrage at the remarks of the police boss, Osibote said, “It is quite clear and obvious that the Police top hierarchy have not conducted due diligence on the authenticity of the claim by Gani Adams that he belongs to the OPC, which maintains a deep and firm root at the base of its founder and the family. While no one is infallible, a critical institution and establishment like the Police must know that the margin of error after fact-checking on the OPC, Gani Adams and his fallacious claims would have paled into insignificance with due diligence. No establishment or institution can duplicate the OPC founded by Dr. Fasehun and currently under my leadership
“For the umpteenth time, apart form the Frederick Fasehun founded OPC, any other organization or person parading the nomenclature called the OPC is fake, counterfeit and dubious.”
Denying responsibility for wrongful acts that may be committed in the name of OPC, Osibote said, “Whoever goes about using the name for any purpose anywhere and in any quarters should be regarded as illegal and being unlawful and is out to foment trouble and cause chaos in Yoruba land and in the Diaspora. Any such action is a disservice to the Yoruba nation and constitutes an affront to the spirit and soul of Dr Fasehun, who staked all that Oduduwa endowed him with to project the virtues of the progenitor of the Yoruba race.”
Osibote accused Adams of unrelenting bid and desperation by to use the OPC platform for all manner of negotiations.
“Some weeks ago, Gani Adams took on the governors from the South-West describing them as weaklings, who could not confront the Federal Government and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) national leaders over stark realities on the worsening insecurity in the zone. Gani Adams had accused the governors of reducing him to a mere spectator at a security summit organised by them in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. Shortly after, Gani Adams latched on a similar forum organised by a motley crowd of hirelings to take the governors to the dogs. Only for the same Gani Adams to make a sudden volte face this week at another forum involving the governors on security issues in Yoruba land.”
“We do not want a repeat of the ugly incidents foisted on the OPC by the rebels which led to loss of lives of even police officers and responsible and disciplined OPC members many years ago. The exit of the rebels was to say the least good riddance to bad rubbish as the OPC with its headquarters at Okota in Lagos remains better organized – structured and disciplined,” said Osibote.