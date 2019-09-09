Lagos Police Arrest Nine Wanted Cult Leaders

Chiemelie Ezeobi

No fewer than nine suspected cult leaders, who have been on the police wanted list, were finally nabbed on a three-day raid by Operatives of ‘Operation Crush’ attached to Imota Police Division in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, DSP Bala Elkana, gave credit to credible tip-off for the arrests.

He said the arrests did not happen in one fell swoop, rather, the police had picked up two of the cult members on September 6, which led to the arrest of others on subsequent days.

He said: “On September 6, 2019 at about 0900 hours, Imota Police Station received an information from a reliable source that some cultists on police wanted list were sighted in Igbalu community.

“Operatives of Operation Crush attached to the division were promptly deployed to the area. Two suspects namely, Emmanuel Chinonso, aged 21years old and Thomas Israel, aged 20years old, were arrested.

“Items recovered from them include, two battle axe, knife and one beret belonging to Eiye confraternity.

The suspects confessed that they are key leaders of Eiye Confraternity and that their gang is responsible for series of violent attacks recorded in Imota, Ikorodu.

“In a follow-up investigation, seven additional suspects were arrested between September 6 and 8, 2019.

“They are Ariyo Omonuga, aged 25 years old; Oyerinde Omoniyi, aged 23 years old; Adelaja Opeyemi, aged 28years old; Hassan Babatunde, aged 26years; Sodiq Babatunde, aged 24years old; Sodiq Oladire, aged 22years old; and Shakiru Liasu, aged 18years old.”

In another development, he said the Bariga Police Station acting on a complaint they received, arrested one Francis Aiyekomologbon for robbing one, Damilare Ismaila of his Samsung Phone.

Similarly, one Daniel Okorie, aged 29years old was arrested for attempting to steal one Paragon white bus parked in the house of one Tolu Onyenusi.

Bala said all the aforementioned suspects confessed to the crimes, adding that investigations are ongoing and suspects would be charged to court appropriately.