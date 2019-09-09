DSS: Subversive Elements Planning to Destabilise Nigeria

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Monday raised the alarm, claiming there are plots by those it described as ‘’subversive groups and individuals’’ to destabilise Nigeria and undermine national peace, security and unity.

Although the secret security agent did not name those involved in the plot, it however advised Nigerians to be on the alert in order not to be taken unawares by the plot.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilize the nation. They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes’’, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, stated.

Stating the agency is after the plotters, the statement added that the aim was to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

The DSS, also deplored the deliberate use of fake news and unsubstantiated information by ‘’mischievous and well-placed Nigerians’’ spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

It further stated, “While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the Service equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.

“In the same vein, citizens are enjoined to remain law-abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities.”

The DSS promised that it would at all times remain committed in its pursuit of national stability, in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.